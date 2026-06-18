First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 675,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 0.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 1.47% of Texas Pacific Land worth $291,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,333,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,968,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,170,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,030,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $503,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,149,000 after buying an additional 787,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $354.75 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $404.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.61. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $269.23 and a fifty-two week high of $547.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.03% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,268,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,217.50. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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