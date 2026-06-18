First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,360 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.15% of Linde worth $307,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

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Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $515.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $525.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $505.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.29.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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