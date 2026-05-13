First National Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $86,532,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Manhattan Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manhattan Associates wasn't on the list.

While Manhattan Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here