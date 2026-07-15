First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 449.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 573.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,359.6% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,314,000 after purchasing an additional 507,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $933.48 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $932.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.02 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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