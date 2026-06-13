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First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 19,105 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Wells Fargo & Company logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First National Bank of Omaha boosted its Wells Fargo stake by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 19,105 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 94,411 shares worth about $8.82 million.
  • Institutional interest in Wells Fargo remains broad, with several other large investors also increasing their positions; the article says 75.9% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
  • Wells Fargo’s outlook is being shaped by mixed developments: analysts remain generally constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $97.53 price target, but the stock also faces a DOJ subpoena tied to “debanking” claims.
  • Interested in Wells Fargo & Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,123,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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