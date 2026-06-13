First National Bank of Omaha Has $13.75 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 131,492 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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