First National Bank of Omaha Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 183.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,589 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here