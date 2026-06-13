First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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