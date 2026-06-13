First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,405 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $86,117,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2,610.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:JLL opened at $299.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $233.14 and a one year high of $363.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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