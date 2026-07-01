First Pacific Financial Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 0.7% of First Pacific Financial's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Pacific Financial's holdings in Welltower were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after buying an additional 8,612,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,994,290,000 after buying an additional 6,497,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,285,296,000 after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.3%

Welltower stock opened at $227.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.97 and a 12 month high of $230.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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