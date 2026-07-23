First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 151,580 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,079 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 151,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.52% of BWX Technologies worth $284,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $174.74 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.98. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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