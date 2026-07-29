First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 196,021 Shares of Appian Corporation $APPN

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,961 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 196,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Appian worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Appian alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 600,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Appian by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company's stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 524,420 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company's stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,958 shares of the company's stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,550 shares of the company's stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 252,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,686.09. This represents a 59.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,497,239.68. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Appian Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,737.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Appian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Appian wasn't on the list.

While Appian currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here