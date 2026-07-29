First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 211,010 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,397 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of KBR worth $33,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,892 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the construction company's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.KBR's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's payout ratio is 21.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Report on KBR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shad E. Evans acquired 8,375 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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