First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 34,259 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056,824 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of CocaCola worth $308,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company's stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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