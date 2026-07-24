First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 57,931 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.37% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $108,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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