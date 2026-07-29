First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,397 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,762,457,000 after buying an additional 13,843,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after buying an additional 9,237,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,675,895,000 after buying an additional 6,796,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0%

CMG opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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