First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878,021 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 65,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $91,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its position in ServiceNow by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citic Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.39.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 7.4%

NOW stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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