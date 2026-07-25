First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,788 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,143,211 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.92% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $89,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company's stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.15 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.Sarepta Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "sell" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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