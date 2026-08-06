First Trust Advisors LP Buys 110,194 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 969.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,560 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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