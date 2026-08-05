First Trust Advisors LP Buys 198,595 Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. $ARDT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT - Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,795 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ardent Health worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,052 shares of the company's stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ardent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Ardent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.780-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ardent Health

In related news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 329,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. This represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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