First Trust Advisors LP Buys 32,095 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,438 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day moving average is $459.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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