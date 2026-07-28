First Trust Advisors LP Buys 333,931 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 693.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 333,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $40,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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