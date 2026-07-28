Go Pro
→ My top 3 AI picks for the next decade (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 333,931 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Federal Realty Investment Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP increased its Federal Realty Investment Trust stake by 693.9% in the first quarter, purchasing 333,931 additional shares. It now owns 382,058 shares worth approximately $40.6 million, while institutional investors hold 93.86% of FRT.
  • Federal Realty shares opened at $127.10, near their 52-week high of $127.72. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $127.62, though individual targets range as high as $135.
  • The REIT recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, equivalent to $4.52 annually and a 3.6% yield. Its dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 693.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 333,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $40,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Federal Realty Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines