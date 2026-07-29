First Trust Advisors LP Buys 46,766 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,452 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock worth $2,919,362,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock worth $739,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,389,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $247.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $265.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total transaction of $122,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,349,131.48. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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