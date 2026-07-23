First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,946,111 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571,090 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,946,111 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Ford Motor worth $202,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of F stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford is drawing bullish momentum attention from analysts, with one Zacks report highlighting the stock as a strong momentum name and another saying it may be set up to beat earnings expectations. Article Title Article Title

Ford is drawing bullish momentum attention from analysts, with one Zacks report highlighting the stock as a strong momentum name and another saying it may be set up to beat earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Ford joined a new alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt and Google to expand skilled workforce training, which could help support hiring and long-term manufacturing capacity. Article Title

Ford joined a new alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt and Google to expand skilled workforce training, which could help support hiring and long-term manufacturing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Ford has been trading higher than the broader market reflects improving short-term momentum, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage noting Ford has been trading higher than the broader market reflects improving short-term momentum, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Ford workers allegedly being fired over snack theft are mostly reputational and labor-related headlines, but are unlikely to materially move the stock unless they signal broader labor issues. Article Title Article Title

Articles about Ford workers allegedly being fired over snack theft are mostly reputational and labor-related headlines, but are unlikely to materially move the stock unless they signal broader labor issues. Negative Sentiment: Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat injury hazard is a negative development because it raises warranty, repair, and brand-risk concerns. Article Title

Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat injury hazard is a negative development because it raises warranty, repair, and brand-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the collapse of the U.S. EV industry could add pressure to Ford sentiment, since investors remain focused on losses in Ford’s EV segment. Article Title

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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