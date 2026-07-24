First Trust Advisors LP Buys 970,144 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 970,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of Exelixis worth $108,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 20,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $949,164.00. Following the sale, the director owned 100,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,637,674. This represents a 16.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,901 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,745,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 952,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,615,850. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelixis from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Exelixis from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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