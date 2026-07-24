First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Enersys $ENS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.41% of Enersys worth $154,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Enersys by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,516,000 after purchasing an additional 421,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enersys by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 304,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

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Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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