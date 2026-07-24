First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of InterDigital worth $120,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,441,136. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,520,500. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.64. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.06 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here