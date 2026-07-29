First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Astera Labs worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 15,950.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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