First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 336,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $154,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a $114.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBKR posted record second-quarter results, with earnings and revenue both beating estimates, while customer accounts and daily average revenue trades (DARTs) rose sharply year over year. Article Title

IBKR posted record second-quarter results, with earnings and revenue both beating estimates, while customer accounts and daily average revenue trades (DARTs) rose sharply year over year. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted continued momentum in commissions and interest income, plus a 77% pretax margin, suggesting the company’s growth engine is still strong. Article Title

The earnings call highlighted continued momentum in commissions and interest income, plus a 77% pretax margin, suggesting the company’s growth engine is still strong. Positive Sentiment: Management also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing the company’s shareholder-return profile. Article Title

Management also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing the company’s shareholder-return profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary around the results emphasized record revenues, pretax income, and expanding global activity, but these were largely confirmations of the already-strong operating trend rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Analysts and commentary around the results emphasized record revenues, pretax income, and expanding global activity, but these were largely confirmations of the already-strong operating trend rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation note suggested IBKR could be about 6% overvalued after the record quarter, which may be limiting upside as investors reassess the stock’s valuation. Article Title

One valuation note suggested IBKR could be about 6% overvalued after the record quarter, which may be limiting upside as investors reassess the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses weighed on the quarter, which could temper enthusiasm despite the beat and strong growth metrics. Article Title

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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