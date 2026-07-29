First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,680 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Universal Health Services worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. UHS reported adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share, ahead of the $5.94 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 8.3% year over year to $4.64 billion, surpassing the $4.58 billion forecast. Growth in acute-care and behavioral-health operations supported the performance. UHS Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates Despite Cost Pressures

UHS reported adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share, ahead of the $5.94 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 8.3% year over year to $4.64 billion, surpassing the $4.58 billion forecast. Growth in acute-care and behavioral-health operations supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted outpatient expansion opportunities. UHS views its Talkspace relationship as an accelerant for outpatient behavioral-health growth, potentially broadening access to services and supporting a less hospital-dependent growth model. Why UHS sees Talkspace as an accelerant for outpatient growth

UHS views its Talkspace relationship as an accelerant for outpatient behavioral-health growth, potentially broadening access to services and supporting a less hospital-dependent growth model. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases remain a potential support. UHS forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests of $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion and said it expects to remain “highly active” in buybacks. UHS forecasts 2026 adjusted EBITDA and buybacks

UHS forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests of $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion and said it expects to remain “highly active” in buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $194 price target, while Barclays retained Equal Weight but reduced its target to $168, indicating limited near-term conviction.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $194 price target, while Barclays retained Equal Weight but reduced its target to $168, indicating limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was lowered. UHS now expects 2026 EPS of $22.28 to $23.65, below the $23.44 consensus midpoint expectation, citing uncertainty surrounding Medicaid supplemental-payment reimbursements. Higher operating costs also remain a concern. Revenue guidance of $18.5 billion to $18.8 billion was maintained broadly in line with expectations. Universal Health Services cuts 2026 forecast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $179.00 to $168.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.04. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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