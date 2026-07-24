First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 374,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Dolby Laboratories worth $135,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,853.20. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $2,639,537. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Dolby Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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