First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.06% of WD-40 worth $83,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 195.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company's stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $227.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.29. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $175.38 and a 52-week high of $298.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $195.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. WD-40's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded WD-40 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WD-40 has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WDFC

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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