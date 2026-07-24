First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,816 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.70% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $125,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,830,000 after acquiring an additional 596,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,635,000 after acquiring an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock worth $126,088,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,607 shares of the company's stock worth $71,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,949.75. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $232,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

See Also

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