First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Free Report) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,286 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp cut Broadstone Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Broadstone Net Lease from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 30.61%.The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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