First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,244 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 832,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Perrigo worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. Weiss Ratings raised Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRGO

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 43.50%.The company had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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