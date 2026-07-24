First Trust Advisors LP Has $135.51 Million Stock Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.53% of Brady worth $135,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Brady's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brady presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 13,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.86 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 52,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,051,213.74. This trade represents a 32.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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