Go Pro
→ Do this before December or regret it (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Advisors LP Has $151.22 Million Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Everus Construction Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 109.9% in the first quarter, ending with 1.28 million shares valued at about $151.2 million.
  • Everus Construction Group reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.14 versus estimates of $0.81 and revenue of $1.04 billion, topping expectations and rising 25.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on ECG, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $155.67; recent ratings included upgrades and targets as high as $185.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Everus Construction Group.

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,916 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 670,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.51% of Everus Construction Group worth $151,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 9,475.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,653 shares of the company's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company's stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 197,743 shares of the company's stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

ECG stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.81 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $115.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 price target on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everus Construction Group

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Everus Construction Group Right Now?

Before you consider Everus Construction Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everus Construction Group wasn't on the list.

While Everus Construction Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Signed June 22. Announced nowhere.
Signed June 22. Announced nowhere.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines