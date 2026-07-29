First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.15 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,606 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,609,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $110.48 and a one year high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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