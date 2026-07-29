First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.36 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,478 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Travel + Leisure worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 33,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $2,552,733.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $121,040. This trade represents a 95.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 32,691 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,451,825.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,435 shares of company stock worth $7,166,474 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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