First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.43 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 244.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.14.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $237.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.54%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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