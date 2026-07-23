First Trust Advisors LP Has $288.13 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 156,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $288,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.78 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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