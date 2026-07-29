First Trust Advisors LP Has $30.15 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,454 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 245,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 146,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 35,067,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,616,347 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $393,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11,020.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,735 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $124,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,636 shares during the period. BCV Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $84,309,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $73,628,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 22.04%.The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is 54.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

See Also

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