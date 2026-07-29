First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.61 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,962 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 91,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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