First Trust Advisors LP Has $33.85 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,044 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $33,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: CoStar reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.28-$0.29 consensus range and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million, while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. CoStar Group Q2 earnings beat estimates

CoStar reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.28-$0.29 consensus range and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million, while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: Management characterized the quarter as a profitability inflection, supported by strong revenue growth, higher margins and $69 million in net new bookings, up 3% from the first quarter. CoStar Group Q2 2026 results

Management characterized the quarter as a profitability inflection, supported by strong revenue growth, higher margins and $69 million in net new bookings, up 3% from the first quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook topped expectations: CoStar raised or reiterated 2026 EPS guidance at $1.32-$1.39, above the $1.29 analyst consensus, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

CoStar raised or reiterated 2026 EPS guidance at $1.32-$1.39, above the $1.29 analyst consensus, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some of the recent strength preceded the earnings release, reflecting investor anticipation, bargain hunting after a steep pullback and reported insider purchases. These factors may have supported sentiment but are less concrete than operating results.

Some of the recent strength preceded the earnings release, reflecting investor anticipation, bargain hunting after a steep pullback and reported insider purchases. These factors may have supported sentiment but are less concrete than operating results. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance disappointed: CoStar forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.31-$0.34 versus the $0.36 consensus, and revenue of $935-$945 million versus expectations of approximately $970 million. Full-year revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.8 billion also came in at or below consensus, potentially limiting the stock’s upside.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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