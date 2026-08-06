First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.06 Million Position in Coty $COTY

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) by 827.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,890 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,801,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Coty worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Trading Down 3.3%

COTY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Coty has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Coty's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 target price on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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