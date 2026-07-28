First Trust Advisors LP Has $42.25 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,078 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Wix.com worth $42,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Wix.com by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wix.com by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 497 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.10.

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Trending Headlines about Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Wix.com on behalf of investors who purchased the company’s securities between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026. The allegations include that Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI products, understated the costs of developing and marketing them, and overstated their potential commercial and financial benefits. The allegations have not been proven. WIX Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Wix.com on behalf of investors who purchased the company’s securities between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026. The allegations include that Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI products, understated the costs of developing and marketing them, and overstated their potential commercial and financial benefits. The allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The litigation follows a reported 27% share-price decline after Wix released its first-quarter 2026 results in May. The legal complaints are expected to examine whether the company’s disclosures adequately reflected the risks and costs of its transition toward “vibe coding,” AI-assisted software development and the resulting competitive pressures. Wix Faces Securities Class Action

The litigation follows a reported 27% share-price decline after Wix released its first-quarter 2026 results in May. The legal complaints are expected to examine whether the company’s disclosures adequately reflected the risks and costs of its transition toward “vibe coding,” AI-assisted software development and the resulting competitive pressures. Neutral Sentiment: Investors who seek lead-plaintiff status generally must submit applications by September 22 or September 23, 2026, depending on the law firm’s notice. The multiple announcements largely repeat the same lawsuit and do not represent separate confirmed judgments or financial penalties against Wix.com. WIX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Lawsuit

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 0.93. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $190.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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