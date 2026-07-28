First Trust Advisors LP Has $43.48 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,913 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 157,180 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $43,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.Tractor Supply's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.65.

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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