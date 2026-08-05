First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,812 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 29,001 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,704.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $145,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 172,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,116,070. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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