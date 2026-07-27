First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.27 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,965 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $49,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $97.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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