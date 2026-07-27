First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.93 Million Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,053 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 366,187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Bruker worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $192,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,963.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after buying an additional 2,289,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after buying an additional 1,756,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $86,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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